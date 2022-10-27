CV SHOTS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.18 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $1,516.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.75 or 0.30478510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011902 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01339412 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,573.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

