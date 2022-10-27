CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.53. 60,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. CSL has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

