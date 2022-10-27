Credit Suisse Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.
DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.
Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of DHR traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.46. 116,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.73 and a 200 day moving average of $265.85.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.