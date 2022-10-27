Credit Suisse Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s current price.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DHR traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.46. 116,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.73 and a 200 day moving average of $265.85.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

