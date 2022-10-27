Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,955,300 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 17,228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154,776.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRYF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Country Garden Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

