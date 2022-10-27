Cosmos Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $402.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $12.68 or 0.00062231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00083961 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014621 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024921 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
