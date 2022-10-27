Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.36 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

