Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 156.7% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.12) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.60 ($8.78) in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.14) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.