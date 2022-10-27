Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,375.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Up 17.5 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329,430. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

