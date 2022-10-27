Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,002,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 225,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

