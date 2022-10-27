Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 366,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

