Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.87. 53,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

