Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 598,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,318. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.