Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 598,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,318. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.