Chainbing (CBG) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,267.00

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00009806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $4,267.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,199.63 or 0.30052436 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.