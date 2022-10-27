Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.60. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 24,534 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

