Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

