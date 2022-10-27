Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 121,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,673,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 460,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,367,764. The firm has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

