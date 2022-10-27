Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.45 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CDNS stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.48. 81,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

