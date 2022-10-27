Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 232,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

