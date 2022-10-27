Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 330,577 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 16.3 %

The company has a market cap of £17.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

