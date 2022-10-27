Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,200 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,546,913.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PRT stock remained flat at $7.70 on Thursday. 71,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

