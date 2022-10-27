BNB Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $286.60 or 0.01406570 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $45.85 billion and $869.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,979,339 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,979,574.39860108 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 291.53701155 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1130 active market(s) with $1,033,136,867.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

