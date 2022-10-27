Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,200 shares changing hands.
Blow & Drive Interlock Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About Blow & Drive Interlock
Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blow & Drive Interlock (BDIC)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.