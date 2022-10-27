Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 565,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Blackstone worth $122,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,365. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,253,154 shares of company stock worth $85,377,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

