Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-17.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 billion. Biogen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.24.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.87. 1,397,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,386. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

