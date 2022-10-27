Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.99. 33,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

