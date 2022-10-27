Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $16.50-17.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.50-$17.15 EPS.
Biogen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.99. 33,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.