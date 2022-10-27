Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after acquiring an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.07.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $198.41. 83,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,933. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.19. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

