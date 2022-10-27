Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 316,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,123,126. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

