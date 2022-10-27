Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $259,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

RTX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

