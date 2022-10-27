Axie Infinity Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00044475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $861.96 million and $128.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.42 or 0.99982041 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00246039 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,485,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,461,119.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.39169163 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $122,847,417.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

