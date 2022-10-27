Aviva PLC Sells 19,481 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,601,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,443 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,981. The firm has a market cap of $316.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

