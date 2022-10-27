Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.85. The stock has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

