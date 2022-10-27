Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $237.00 at Cowen

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.31.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.82. 45,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.62. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.