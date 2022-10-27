Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $237.00 at Cowen

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.82. 45,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.62. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

