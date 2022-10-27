Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.96

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.96 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.47). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 90,248 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £221.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,266.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,415.49 ($5,335.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

