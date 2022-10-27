Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.96

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.96 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.47). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 90,248 shares changing hands.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £221.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,266.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
In other news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,415.49 ($5,335.29).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Read More
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.