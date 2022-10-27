Apple Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Apple has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 93,444,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,840,813. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

