Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

