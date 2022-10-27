Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trex (NYSE: TREX) recently:

10/20/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00.

10/14/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/12/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TREX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 1,144,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,160. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

