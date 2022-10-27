American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

AEP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. 2,740,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,226. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

