Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.58

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.58 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 60.89 ($0.74). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 428,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3,190.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.35.

Alliance Pharma Cuts Dividend

About Alliance Pharma

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

(Get Rating)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.