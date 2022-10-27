Aleph Zero (AZERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $724,562.00

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $162.61 million and approximately $724,562.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.43 or 0.30414563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,298,308 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.