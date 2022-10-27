Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.10 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. 4,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,077. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.27 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.