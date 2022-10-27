AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.38. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 22,454 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
