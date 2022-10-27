AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.38. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 22,454 shares.

AIkido Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

In other news, Director Soo Yu purchased 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,825.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $558,357. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.