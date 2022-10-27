Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 75.5% in October

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the September 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 591,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

