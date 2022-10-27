Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the September 30th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 3,674,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegon will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

