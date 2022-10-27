Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 11,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,520. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

