Addison Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock worth $296,629,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.20. 50,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

