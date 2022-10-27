Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.46. 139,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

