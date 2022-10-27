Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 154,100 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.67 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

See Also

