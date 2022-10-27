Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $98.22. 64,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

