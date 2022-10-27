AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,323.69

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,323.69 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($18.37). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($18.00), with a volume of 35,550 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABDP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,328.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,247.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £353.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8,583.33.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

