3,258 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

AVGO stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $464.49. 30,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

